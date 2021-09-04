Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 651 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Domino’s Pizza worth $12,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $748,712,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,867,093.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 280,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280,064 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 120.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 371,008 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,453,000 after acquiring an additional 202,340 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 105.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 225,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $82,871,000 after acquiring an additional 115,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $514.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.78. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.71 and a 12-month high of $548.72. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Domino’s Pizza from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $453.28 to $530.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $493.50.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Diana F. Cantor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.92, for a total value of $2,615,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,409.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,453,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,029 shares of company stock valued at $41,390,259 in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

