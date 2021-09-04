Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,421 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,421 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Ambarella worth $11,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth $209,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth $218,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ambarella from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.15.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $137.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.20. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.99 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 6,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total transaction of $626,995.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,094 shares in the company, valued at $62,060,210.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,244 shares of company stock worth $2,425,614 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

