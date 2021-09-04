Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173,183 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $1,381,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 73,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.84. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 23.25%. The business’s revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

