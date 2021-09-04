Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,207,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 50,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Clean Energy Fuels worth $12,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter worth $37,953,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after buying an additional 815,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after buying an additional 752,862 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,965,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 720,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after buying an additional 470,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $7.87 on Friday. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.89 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 41.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 749,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $7,775,560.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,716,801 shares of company stock worth $19,012,048. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations; manufacture CNG and LNG equipment and technologies; and deliver more CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

