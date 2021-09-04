Vidulum (VDL) Trading Up 40.8% Over Last Week

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Vidulum has traded 40.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a market cap of $167,610.33 and approximately $1,306.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003767 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

