VIDY Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.97 Million (VIDY)

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One VIDY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, VIDY has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. VIDY has a market cap of $21.32 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00059993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00015218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00120586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.06 or 0.00801640 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00047791 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for VIDY is medium.com/@vidycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

VIDY Coin Trading

