Vidya (VIDYA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $238,812.00

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Vidya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000467 BTC on major exchanges. Vidya has a total market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $238,812.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vidya Profile

VIDYA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,990,028 coins. The official website for Vidya is team3d.io . Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidya using one of the exchanges listed above.

