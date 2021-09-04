VIG (VIG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $151.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One VIG coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. VIG has a total market capitalization of $914,334.61 and $151.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIG has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ARPA Chain (ARPA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000178 BTC.

TheToken.Network (TTN) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $4,792.81 or 0.14354297 BTC.

Psychic (PSY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Echoin (EC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CircleSwap (CIR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000737 BTC.

VIG Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,333,355 coins. VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin . VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VIG using one of the exchanges listed above.

