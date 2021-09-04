VIMworld (VEED) 1-Day Volume Reaches $134,642.00

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, VIMworld has traded 21% higher against the dollar. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. VIMworld has a market capitalization of $49.02 million and approximately $134,642.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00064823 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00059993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.63 or 0.00154783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.53 or 0.00188487 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld (CRYPTO:VEED) is a coin. Its launch date was May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

Buying and Selling VIMworld

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIMworld should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

