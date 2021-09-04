VINchain Market Cap Hits $3.09 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VINchain has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $284,079.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00060234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003284 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00014931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00123343 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.93 or 0.00176066 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.58 or 0.00798150 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VINchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

