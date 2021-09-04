Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.06

Vitalhub Corp. (CVE:VHI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.06 and traded as low as C$3.02. Vitalhub shares last traded at C$3.05, with a volume of 5,325 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VHI shares. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$5.35 to C$5.15 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Vitalhub from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Get Vitalhub alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of C$111.42 million and a PE ratio of -39.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.06.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vitalhub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitalhub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.