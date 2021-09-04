Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vitru Limited (NASDAQ:VTRU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on VTRU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vitru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Grupo Santander began coverage on Vitru in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Vitru alerts:

Shares of VTRU opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. Vitru has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vitru during the second quarter worth about $211,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Vitru during the second quarter worth about $1,992,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vitru by 116.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 61,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Distance Learning Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers distance learning undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.