VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,017 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VMW. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in VMware in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in VMware by 63.4% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 379 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VMware in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $145.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $60.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.98.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMW. Mizuho raised their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

