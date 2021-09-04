VNT Chain Price Hits $0.0010 (VNT)

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One VNT Chain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded 41.2% lower against the US dollar. VNT Chain has a market cap of $2.83 million and approximately $494,745.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00059814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00121972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.00174899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00048147 BTC.

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

