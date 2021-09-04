VouchForMe Hits Market Capitalization of $239,908.79 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, VouchForMe has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. VouchForMe has a market capitalization of $239,908.79 and $77.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VouchForMe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00059759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014863 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.75 or 0.00122212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.64 or 0.00172276 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00047979 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (CRYPTO:IPL) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The official message board for VouchForMe is medium.com/insurepal-blog . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io . VouchForMe’s official website is vouchforme.co . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

VouchForMe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

