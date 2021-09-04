Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,926 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total value of $12,971,175.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,140,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock worth $19,874,999. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMC opened at $180.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.77. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $119.68 and a 52 week high of $194.17. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. Loop Capital increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

