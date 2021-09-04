W Green Pay (WGP) Trading 729% Higher Over Last Week

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 36.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. One W Green Pay coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. W Green Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $51,821.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded up 729% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00059965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00122459 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $399.42 or 0.00799665 BTC.

W Green Pay is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @WGreenPay and its Facebook page is accessible here . W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg . The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

