Wagerr Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $8.32 million and $421.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014300 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00011435 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.29 or 0.00786419 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 218,938,244 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

