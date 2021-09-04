Warp Finance Price Reaches $373.17 on Major Exchanges (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Warp Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $411,707.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be bought for about $373.17 or 0.00743464 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Warp Finance has traded up 103.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00014735 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00010940 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Warp Finance Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance . Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Warp Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Warp Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

