Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 19.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 19.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $273.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 85.48 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $303.18. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.09 and a 12 month high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,599. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.80.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

