WaykiChain (WICC) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Over the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $36.96 million and approximately $5.24 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WaykiChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00060172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00123626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00178215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.22 or 0.00798993 BTC.

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WaykiChain is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WaykiChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

