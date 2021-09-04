WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.27

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €5.27 ($6.20) and traded as low as €5.24 ($6.16). WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz shares last traded at €5.40 ($6.35), with a volume of 58 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is €5.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.83. The firm has a market cap of $738.74 million and a P/E ratio of 41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile (ETR:WCMK)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

