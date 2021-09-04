WELL Tops One Day Trading Volume of $664,105.00 (WELL)

WELL (CURRENCY:WELL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. WELL has a total market capitalization of $67.49 million and approximately $664,105.00 worth of WELL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WELL has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One WELL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000979 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00059839 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014965 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.62 or 0.00122570 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00048361 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00172076 BTC.

WELL Profile

WELL (CRYPTO:WELL) is a coin. WELL’s total supply is 1,496,163,846 coins and its circulating supply is 137,080,000 coins. WELL’s official Twitter account is @jointeamwell and its Facebook page is accessible here . WELL’s official website is www.joinwell.io . The Reddit community for WELL is /r/JoinWell and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WELL is the 1st healthcare protocol and is globalizing healthcare and eliminating country borders to directly connect doctors, therapists, psychologists and other healthcare specialists to patients worldwide through the WELL platform. WELL tokens are based on the Ethereum network. It's used for transactions in the network, used to solve the world’s biggest healthcare issues surrounding cross-border payments, data accessibility and payment risk. “

Buying and Selling WELL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WELL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WELL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WELL using one of the exchanges listed above.

