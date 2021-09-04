WEMIX (WEMIX) Market Capitalization Hits $96.86 Million

WEMIX (CURRENCY:WEMIX) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, WEMIX has traded 45% higher against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00001574 BTC on exchanges. WEMIX has a total market capitalization of $96.86 million and $7.72 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00065329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00138347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00181372 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.46 or 0.07832549 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003209 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,878.53 or 0.99879714 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.69 or 0.00812385 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. The official message board for WEMIX is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

WEMIX Coin Trading

