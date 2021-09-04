Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 15,021 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,021 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 1.3% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $12,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.29. 2,484,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,773. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.69. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $162.85 and a 52-week high of $234.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

