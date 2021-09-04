Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,563 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 0.7% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.42. 271,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,322. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.20 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

