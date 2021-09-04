Western Wealth Management LLC Acquires 976 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,725 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.7% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $733.57. The company had a trading volume of 15,271,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,629,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 382.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $685.71 and its 200 day moving average is $668.99. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tesla from $590.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $657.62 price target (down from $736.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $602.16.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,705,154.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.72, for a total value of $23,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,925 shares of company stock valued at $62,232,477 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

