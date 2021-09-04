Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.5% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

IVV traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $455.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,622,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,293,757. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $441.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.40.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

