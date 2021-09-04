Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,871 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.4% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $13,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 60.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,541,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340,344 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $336,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,855,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,151,000 after buying an additional 473,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6,959.0% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 458,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,371,000 after purchasing an additional 452,127 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJH traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.70. 1,047,753 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,254,566. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.26 and its 200-day moving average is $266.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $175.98 and a 1 year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

