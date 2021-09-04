Western Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,921 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 2.2% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

NYSE:T traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.56. 27,047,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,128,074. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.90, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

