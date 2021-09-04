Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 11,753 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,753 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

BATS:QUAL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.39. The stock had a trading volume of 588,814 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.34.

