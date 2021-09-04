Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,279 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 74,837 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,287,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the second quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. RBO & Co. LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the second quarter. RBO & Co. LLC now owns 117,704 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 10.6% in the second quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,514 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.82. 1,339,289 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,733,799. The company has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $247.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

