Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 29,519 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 115.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,009 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,519 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $59.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,735,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,092,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $250.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

