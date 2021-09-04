Western Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,582 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $4,773,000. Miramar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 19,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of AVGO traded up $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $497.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,520,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,628. The company’s 50-day moving average is $480.92 and its 200-day moving average is $470.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $343.48 and a 52-week high of $507.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $520.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.30.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total transaction of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.