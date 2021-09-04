Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 0.9% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $9,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after buying an additional 240,454 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after buying an additional 158,850 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,264,000 after buying an additional 52,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50,608 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT traded up $2.06 on Friday, hitting $429.35. 259,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,932. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $412.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.70. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $291.18 and a 12 month high of $430.24.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.