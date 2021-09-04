Western Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,325 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,142,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,939,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $40.85.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.