Western Wealth Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Western Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,946 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 133.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $$59.94 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,351. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $60.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

