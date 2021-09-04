Western Wealth Management LLC Has $4.42 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,342 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 13,116 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,259. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $53.11.

