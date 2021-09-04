Western Wealth Management LLC Has $4.50 Million Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 1,311.2% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,597,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPX traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $131.29. The company had a trading volume of 26,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,881. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $137.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.19.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

