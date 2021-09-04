Western Wealth Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,950 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454,288 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,575,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181,640 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,395,000 after purchasing an additional 645,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,359,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,533,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,285 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.28. 4,059,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,729,794. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $84.22 and a one year high of $88.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

