Western Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,143 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,378 shares in the company, valued at $18,092,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.47. 4,937,188 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,513,755. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

