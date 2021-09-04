Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,064 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 515,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,607,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 7,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $307,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.87. The company had a trading volume of 440,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 750,328. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.64. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $76.81 and a 12 month high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

