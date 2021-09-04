Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,091 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 68.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,622 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

UNH stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $422.86. 1,604,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,983,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.64 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $414.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.57.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.00, for a total value of $804,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,438 shares of company stock worth $42,706,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

