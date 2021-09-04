Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 36,701 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,701 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $6,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $987,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 315,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,370,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,396,440. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $53.38.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

