Western Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,672 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,731 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,595 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 10.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,589 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,506,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,950,646. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $108.30 and a one year high of $167.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

