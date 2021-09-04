Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,338 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $2,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BRMK. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRMK stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,780. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.53.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 70.13%. On average, analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRMK. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

