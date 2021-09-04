Western Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.9% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Interstate Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,821.21.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $9.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,874.79. 992,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,510. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,667.33 and its 200-day moving average is $2,384.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

