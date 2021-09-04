Western Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,753 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Western Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,753 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Western Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $20,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.98. 1,561,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,045. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $79.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.29.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.