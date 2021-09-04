WeTrust Price Tops $0.0065 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 4th. One WeTrust coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WeTrust has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. WeTrust has a total market cap of $596,771.10 and $5.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.11 or 0.00060002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003389 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00015143 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00120152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.40 or 0.00799944 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00047880 BTC.

WeTrust Profile

WeTrust (CRYPTO:TRST) is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 coins. The official website for WeTrust is www.wetrust.io . WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . WeTrust’s official message board is medium.com/wetrust-blog . The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “WeTrust is a collaborative lending and insurance platform built on the blockchain created as an alternative to traditional finance and provide community based form of credit scores, insurance, and banking. The first product being built at WeTrust is a Rotating Savings and Credit Association (ROSCA) platform running on a decentralized blockchain, Ethereum. WeTrust ROSCA allows users to save and issue credit as a group, at self-determined and fair interest rates. TrustCoin is an Ethereum-based token that is used to fuel operations within the WeTrust services, like its ROSCA platform and future products. “

Buying and Selling WeTrust

