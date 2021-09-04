WhiteCoin Price Hits $1.17 on Top Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $863.02 million and $27.25 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002339 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00061095 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00028347 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008534 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 939,354,330 coins and its circulating supply is 739,354,329 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

